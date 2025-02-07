© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A closer look at the short- and long-term ramifications of freezing USAID

By Patrick Jarenwattananon,
Ailsa ChangMichael Levitt
Published February 7, 2025 at 5:23 PM EST

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Jake Johnston, a Haiti aid expert, about what USAID support has meant to that country and what a funding halt could mean.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Patrick Jarenwattananon
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
Michael Levitt
Michael Levitt is a news assistant for All Things Considered who is based in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from UCLA with a B.A. in Political Science. Before coming to NPR, Levitt worked in the solar energy industry and for the National Endowment for Democracy in Washington, D.C. He has also travelled extensively in the Middle East and speaks Arabic.