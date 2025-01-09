Kingston Mayor Noble delivers optimistic State of the City, previews projects for 2025

Noble, a Democrat, says more than 90 percent of the goals outlined in Kingston’s 2025 comprehensive plan have been met since he first took office in 2016.

“We have made great strides in 2024 and the state of our city is strong," says Noble. "We have been resilient through a global pandemic, an unprecedented housing shortage, climate-related rising tides, and civil unrest. Together, as a community, we have faced these challenges with strong action, smart planning, and a powerful sense of purpose.”

Noble’s speech touted a number of initiatives launched in just the past year. He says the Kingston Fire Department’s new ambulance service responded to roughly 4,500 calls in 2024. The city also saw the renovation of the more than 100-year-old Wurts Street Bridge, the renovation and reopening of Dietz Stadium, and the completion of Post Office Park, which Noble says opened this week.

“I look forward to seeing this place become a gathering spot for folks enjoying lunch or coffee from the shops on Broadway, or a respite for our Greenline travelers," he adds. "I’m pleased to also bring some much-needed green space to midtown.”

It was also a year that focused heavily on mixed-use development, and drummed up its fair share of debate. Noble proposed removing the Pike Plan canopies that line buildings in the Stockade District. The council also moved on plans to redevelop a long-vacant lot in the Rondout area, with potential for 200 new housing units. But in a recent op-ed for the Daily Freeman, Noble urged the council not to move on a measure that would lower the city’s definition of “affordable housing,” saying it could limit future developments. The Community Development Committee voted to table the resolution Monday.

Looking at 2025, Noble says the city has multiple projects already in the works. The city received a $3.5 million state grant to make upgrades at the Andretta Pool and mitigate flooding at Kingston Point Beach. The city has also received more than $650,000 in state funds to help turn an abandoned tennis court at Hasbrouck Park into a skate park.

Noble says the city is launching two web initiatives this week, one being an “online tree map” by the city forester, as the city mulls an ordinance aimed at protecting trees and replacing any that are cut down. On Wednesday, Noble says the parks department launched a new registration platform, where residents can sign up for park events and activities.

“You can register for sports leagues, adult/youth programming, environmental education, reserve a pavilion, or even sign up for summer camp — all on a fresh new website," Noble explains.

Noble placed an emphasis on housing and traffic initiatives in his speech, the latter clashing somewhat against concerns voiced by multiple attendees over a crash on Broadway that killed a Kingston resident in December. 77-year-old Gary White was attempting to cross Broadway when he was truck by a GMC Terrain operated by 20-year-old Mallory Kitchen, also of Kingston. Kitchen is reportedly the daughter of Ulster County legislator and city zoning officer Eric Kitchen.

Ella Kondrat, vice chair of the Complete Streets Advisory Council, says community members held a vigil for White before the meeting.

“I do not have faith in the police investigation so far," she adds. "We need an unbiased, independent investigation immediately.”

The Kingston Police Department says Kitchen is cooperating with its investigation, and that White was not using a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash. The city lowered its speed limit to 25 miles per hour last year, and in 2025, it has allocated $50,000 to install more traffic signs, crosswalks, and speed radars.

Noble closed his speech by trying to qualm any concerns residents may have about local impacts from the incoming Trump Administration. Noble says Kingston, which has called itself a “sanctuary city” since 2017, will continue to welcome immigrants and other minority communities.

“During my tenure and throughout our long history, Kingston has steadily charted our own course," says Noble. "And we will continue to move toward our goals of equity, inclusion, preservation and progress, no matter what comes our way."