Poughkeepsie Mayor Yvonne Flowers has wrapped her first year as mayor. In 2024, the City Council passed a new zoning code, won federal grants for housing and infrastructure, and approved a roughly $109 million budget that increased property taxes over 9 percent. WAMC Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Jesse King spoke with Flowers, a Democrat, to look back on 2024 — and see what 2025 has in store.