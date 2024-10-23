© 2024
Police: Remains found in Troy do not belong to missing Rainwalker

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published October 23, 2024 at 4:13 PM EDT
A Troy Police Department vehicle
Lucas Willard
/
WAMC
A Troy Police Department vehicle

Police say skeletal remains found by a passerby in the City of Troy this week do not belong to missing boy Jaliek Rainwalker.

Troy Police say a dental comparison was conducted Wednesday to determine whether the remains were consistent with Rainwalker, a Greenwich resident who disappeared at age 12 in 2007.

The remains were discovered in the area of Burden Pond Sunday evening. The area had previously been searched during that long-running investigation.

Officials say further analysis to determine the identity of the remains will occur next week.
Troy Police Departmenthuman remains