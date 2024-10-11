The northern lights dazzle night skies across U.S. and Europe

On Thursday, the northern lights — also known as the aurora borealis — illuminated vast expanses of Europe and the United States.

The rare and fleeting appearance brought many to a standstill, evoking a moment of awe and wonder in seasoned aurora chasers and novice stargazers alike.

Some kept their eyes peeled all night at the evening sky. While others were delightfully surprised by the sudden splashes of red, green and purple hues shimmering above them.

The dazzling display of color was the result of a powerful solar storm that slammed into Earth. People typically travel to Alaska, Iceland and other regions within the Arctic Circle to witness the celestial phenomenon. But the geomagnetic storm triggered the aurora to light up night skies father out. It's the second time a severe solar storm crashed into Earth this year, the first being in May.

The light show was expected to be visible as far south as Alabama and northern California, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. But some reported seeing the aurora as far south as Texas, Arizona, as well as in Australia.

And sky-watchers who missed the show may have another chance to see the lights — experts say they could pop out again during the weekend.

Axel Heimken / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Northern lights are seen over the Baltic Sea close to Kiel, northern Germany, on Oct. 10.

Charles Krupa / AP / AP An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, glows red in the sky on Oct. 10 in East Derry, N.H.

Jim Dyson / Getty Images / Getty Images The aurora borealis lights up the night sky over Pitstone Windmill in Buckinghamshire on Oct.10, in Pitstone, UK.

Jonah Lawless / AP / AP The northern lights, also known as the aurora borealis, are seen on display in the skies over Dublin on Oct. 10.

Jeff McIntosh / AP / AP An aurora borealis makes an appearance over pumpjacks as they draw out oil and gas from well heads near Cremona, Alberta, Canada, on Oct. 10.

Saul Loeb / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images The northern lights, produced by a solar geomagnetic storm, are seen from Shenandoah National Park in Rileyville, Virginia, on Oct. 10.

Jen Golbeck / Sipa USA/AP / Sipa USA/AP Auroras are seen in Sugarloaf Key, Florida, in the early morning hours of Oct. 11.

Lorena Sopêna / Europa Press/AP / Europa Press/AP An aurora borealis is seen from the Pujalt astronomical observatory on Oct. 10 in Pujalt, Barcelona, Spain.

Ross Harried / NurPhoto/AP / NurPhoto/AP The night sky in Wisconsin glows with the northern lights as a geomagnetic storm brings vibrant pink and green colors to a majority of the northern states, and beyond.

Yauhen Yerchak / Sipa USA/AP / Sipa USA/AP Northern lights shine in the night sky above Trakai castle, about 18 miles from Vilnius, Lithuania, on Oct. 10.

Gareth Fuller / AP / AP Northern lights on display in the skies over Great Chart Church, Ashford, Kent, England, on Oct. 10.

Patrick Pleul / AP / AP Northern lights glow in the night sky above a road in eastern Brandenburg, Germany.

Owen Humphreys / AP / AP The aurora borealis is seen in an incredible display in the skies above the causeway leading to Holy Island in Northumberland, England, in the early hours or Friday morning.