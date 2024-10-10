Albany police identify victim of fatal dog attack on Central Ave

The victim of a fatal dog attack on Central Avenue in Albany Wednesday has been identified as 59-year-old James Provost, a Schenectady resident.

At a press conference in Albany Thursday, city Police Chief Eric Hawkins says Provost was attacked in a backyard by at least nine canines.

“The dogs resided at the one location, the man was in the backyard of the house next door. Somehow, we don't know yet, and we're trying to figure that out, somehow those dogs got out, and somehow those dogs got to this location where this man was and they attacked this man.”

Police say the dogs’ owner, identified only as a Cohoes resident, is cooperating.

In an attempt to stop the attack, one dog was shot and killed by police. 23 others are being held at the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society. All of the dogs were described as mixed-breed pit bulls.

Hawkins says dogs were confiscated following a drug raid at the home in May.

“Somewhere between five and seven dogs during that period of time, during that operation, dogs were confiscated and taken for safekeeping and turned over to the Humane Society at that point.”

No criminal charges have yet been filed.