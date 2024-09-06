Police body camera footage released in UAlbany shooting

As an investigation continues, police body camera footage from an August shooting on the University at Albany’s uptown campus was released Friday.

Campus police say four young men, who were not UAlbany students, had been banned from campus earlier in the night when a campus police officer went to tell them to leave just before 1 a.m..

Police said the officer was then struck by their vehicle. Police did not specify where the officer was struck. He reportedly sustained minor injuries.

The video shows the officer firing twice at the vehicle as it fled. The suspects were arrested a short time later near Albany Medical Center.

The officer, a 12-year veteran of the force, was not seriously injured. No one was shot.

The driver of the vehicle, 19-year-old Albany resident Anthony Taylor, has been charged with several felony and misdemeanor offenses.

Two other occupants were charged with misdemeanor offenses and a third was not charged.

Campus police Chief Paul Burlingame says it’s the first time a UPD officer fired their weapon in the line of duty. He said there was never a danger to the wider campus community.