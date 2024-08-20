Who spoke at the DNC: Watch speeches from AOC, Jasmine Crockett, the Bidens and Harris

The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.

Night one of the Democratic National Convention is a wrap. The program — "For the People" — featured a number of Democratic heavy-hitters, many of whom focused on the political and civil rights leaders who came before, making the nomination of Vice President Kamala Harris possible.

The night also featured tributes to President Biden's tenure in politics and in the White House, including remarks from the president's daughter, Ashley Biden.

Catch up and watch key speeches from the night.

Vice President Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris took the stage for a surprise appearance, addressing the crowd and the raucous applause saying she wanted to kick off the convention by paying tribute to President Biden.

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett

First-term Rep. Jasmine Crockett had some zingers for former President Donald Trump as she took the DNC stage. The Texan championed Harris as a career prosecutor while comparing her to Trump who "became a career criminal with 34 felonies, two impeachments and one porn star."

California Rep. Maxine Waters

California Rep. Maxine Waters, who is serving her 17th term, endorsed Kamala Harris for president during her speech, drawing on the history of civil rights icon Fannie Lou Hamer.

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

New York Rep. and member of the "Squad," Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, began her speech at the DNC by thanking Harris and Tim Walz for their "vision." She then weaved her own story of growing up middle class in New York into the stories of the upbringings of Harris and Walz.

Rev. Jesse Jackson

Civil rights leader and former Democratic presidential hopeful Rev. Jesse Jackson made a surprise appearance on stage at the DNC.

He didn't speak, but waved to an emotional crowd — with some in the audience in tears.

Georgia Sen. and Rev. Raphael Warnock

Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock walked onto the stage to chants of his own name. Repeating the word "forward," Warnock said he wanted the United States to move ahead on reproductive rights, worker rights, voting rights, and access to house and affordable healthcare.

Deja Foxx

Deja Foxx, one of more than 200 content creators credentialed at the Democratic National Convention, also addressed the crowd Monday night. She described her childhood — being raised by a single mom, growing up in public housing and going to Planned Parenthood for health services.

Hillary Clinton

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the first woman ever to clinch a major party nomination for president, expressed her support for Harris, saying the vice president has the "character, experience and vision to lead us forward."

UAW President Shawn Fain

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain delivered a speech praising Vice President Harris, saying Democrats are on the side of working class voters.

First Lady Jill Biden

The first lady walked out to Fatboy Slim's "Praise You" — an apt song as her relatively brief speech focused on lauding her husband's lengthy political career and service to others.

Ashley Biden

Ashley Biden, the youngest child of President Biden, painted a more personal picture of her father, sharing stories of him as a parent and as a political figure.

President Joe Biden

President Biden walked onto the DNC stage, wiping his eyes and sharing a long embrace with his daughter, Ashley Biden, who introduced the keynote speaker. Biden was met with raucous cheers from the audience, including “Thank you, Joe” and “We love Joe,” ahead of one of his last big speeches as president.

NPR's Bruce Grant helped produce this piece.



