How New York officials are reacting to Walz as VP pick

WRVO | By Jason Smith
Published August 6, 2024 at 4:32 PM EDT
FILE - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz listens to Vice President Kamala Harris speak at Planned Parenthood, March 14, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Adam Bettcher, File)
Adam Bettcher/AP
/
FR171586 AP
FILE - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz listens to Vice President Kamala Harris speak at Planned Parenthood, March 14, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Adam Bettcher, File)

Vice President Kamala Harris announced Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her vice presidential running mate Tuesday. As expected, Democrats praised the choice, while Republicans condemned it. Below are statements from a number of state and federal officials from New York with their reaction to Harris' choice.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY)

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY)

Gov. Kathy Hochul

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY 21)

Rep. Brandon Williams (R-NY 22)

Rep. Marc Molinaro (R-NY 19)

Rep. Mike Lawler (R NY-17)

Pat Ryan (D-NY 18)

Rep. Paul Tonko (D-NY 20)

Rep. Nick Langworthy (R-NY 23)

Rep. Joe Morelle (D-NY 25)

More reactions will be added as we receive them.
Jason Smith
Jason has served as WRVO's news director in some capacity since August 2017. As news director, Jason produces hourly newscasts, and helps direct local news coverage and special programming. Before that, Jason hosted Morning Edition on WRVO from 2009-2019. Jason came to WRVO in January of 2008 as a producer/reporter. Before that, he spent two years as an anchor/reporter at WSYR Radio in Syracuse.
