WAMC/Northeast Public Radio Board of Trustees announces appointment of Sarah Gilbert as new President and CEO

The Board of Trustees of WAMC/Northeast Public Radio announced the appointment of Sarah Gilbert as the organization's new President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

“We are thrilled to welcome Sarah to the helm of this incredible organization,” said Dorothy H. Reynolds, Chair of the Board. “This has been an intense and deliberative process.”

Ms. Reynolds added that “while the final decision rests with the Board, we are deeply grateful for the thoughtful and on-going input from WAMC staff who took time away from other obligations to work with us in this critical effort.”

Ms. Gilbert spent the first decade of her career in public media at the BBC in London and Brussels, where she worked on the international desk leading teams in the field throughout Europe and the Middle East. In 2006 she relocated to Washington, D.C., where she oversaw the BBC's 2008 election coverage and served as Executive Producer for Americana, a weekly politics and culture show. After a stint in Los Angeles as Managing Editor at APM's Marketplace, she returned to Washington and joined NPR as, successively, Supervising Senior Editor of Weekend Edition, Executive Producer of Morning Edition, and Vice President of News Programming.

She is passionate about the role and responsibility of public media to inform, educate, and engage its audiences. Seeing the need to diversify how news is delivered, she pushed NPR to move into the digital age, creating and producing Up First, one of the earliest and still strongest daily news podcasts of its kind.

Most recently, Ms. Gilbert was President and Chief Content Officer at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs where she built a team of diverse young journalists to deliver news and insights on digital platforms designed to inform and engage nextgen audiences where they are.

“Coming to WAMC, with its strong staff, powerful programming, and dedicated listeners and members, is an incredible opportunity to use all my skills and experiences to continue to build, grow, and strengthen this amazing organization,” said Ms. Gilbert.

The Trustees offered their deepest thanks and appreciation to the WAMC leadership team, and in particular to Stacey Rosenberry, Chief Operating Officer, who served as Interim CEO since the retirement of founding CEO Alan Chartock. Ms. Rosenberry steered WAMC through four successful fund drives and kept all programming and operations on track throughout the search process.

“I was incredibly honored to be given the opportunity to lead and I now look forward to expanding the leadership team,” Ms. Rosenberry said. “We are first and foremost a news and information organization and Sarah’s experience, particularly in digital production, will help us diversify our delivery tools while maintaining our highest commitment to quality programming.”

Ms. Gilbert is in the process of relocating to the Albany area and will start at WAMC on August 19, 2024.

WAMC retained executive search firm Isaacson, Miller (IM) to assist in this national search. Led by partner Karen Avery, the IM search team reached out to over 200 prospects and potential sources, reviewed candidate materials, and arranged interviews to be conducted by the WAMC search committee and then by the WAMC Board.

WAMC/Northeast Public Radio is a non-commercial, public radio station and nonprofit organization that presents award-winning news and cultural programming 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. WAMC's listening area reaches parts of seven states, including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Hampshire; as well as parts of Canada. With over 400,000 monthly listeners, WAMC ranks among the most-listened-to public radio stations in the United States. WAMC is a member of National Public Radio and an affiliate of Public Radio International. For more information on WAMC, please visit www.wamc.org.