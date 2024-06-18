Hochul says state is preparing for effects of 'dangerously hot' weather conditions

Gov. Kathy Hochul is warning New Yorkers to take precautions during this week’s extreme heat wave.

Hochul said Tuesday that cooling stations are being set up across the state, and she has deployed the National Guard to portions of upstate.

She said 50 guard members have been deployed to Syracuse and Albany, where the heat is expected to be the worst on Tuesday. It will be bad later in the week in the downstate area.

Many schools have shifted to a half-day schedule, and state highway workers are on limited shifts.

Pools and beaches at state parks are open, and Hochul urged New Yorkers who have the Juneteenth holiday off on Wednesday to get in the water, or simply stay home in a cool place.

New York for the first time has advanced maps to show the extent of the heat, but Hochul said you don’t need sophisticated equipment to know that it’s hot.

“We don't need any fancy data to tell us this: It's going to be extremely hot and uncomfortable,” Hochul said. “In fact, it'll be dangerously hot.”

What will be most dangerous are the expected several days — and nights — of sustained heat.

Hochul and state Health Commissioner James McDonald said there’s a cumulative effect of the heat so early in the season, and New Yorkers should watch elderly and vulnerable people for signs of heat stroke or exhaustion.