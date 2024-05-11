Photos: See the Northern lights from rare, solar storm

The largest geomagnetic storm in nearly two decades is hitting earth's atmosphere. It's producing a beautiful glow in the sky all over the world.

A sunspot has sent a stream of charged particles towards earth.

As those particles hit the earth's atmosphere they will be heated and start glowing producing beautiful aurora.

Lisa Upton is with the Southwest Research Institute. Social media is already filling with photos from places like Finland, Russia, Germany and New Zealand, which catches the same effect in the southern hemisphere. It's not clear how far down in the U.S. the aurora will spread, but Upton is keeping an eye out in Colorado.

Space weather forecasters expect the solar storm to peak overnight, but it will last throughout the weekend.

Robert F. Bukaty / AP / AP Brunswick, Maine: The northern lights flare in the sky over a farmhouse, late Friday, May 10, 2024.

Patrick Pleul / dpa/picture alliance/Getty Images / dpa/picture alliance/Getty Images Brandenburg, Germany: Light green and slightly reddish auroras glow in the night sky.

Ian Forsyth / Getty Images / Getty Images Whitley Bay, England: People visit St Mary's lighthouse in Whitley Bay to see the aurora borealis, commonly known as the northern lights.

Matthias Bein / dpa/picture alliance/Getty Images / dpa/picture alliance/Getty Images Saxony-Anhalt, Schierke, Germany: Northern lights can be seen from the Brocken. The natural spectacle is particularly intense on Saturday night.

Lokman Vural Elibol / Anadolu/Getty Images / Anadolu/Getty Images Rochester, N.Y: Northern Lights light up the sky on May 11, 2024.

Lando Hass / dpa/picture alliance/Getty Images / dpa/picture alliance/Getty Images Hesse, Germany: Northern lights appear in the night sky over the Pferdskopf near Treisberg in the Hochtaunus district of Hesse.

Peter Zay / Anadolu/Getty Images / Anadolu/Getty Images Mount Mitchell, N.C.: Unusual sun activity created a G5 Geostorm on Earth sparks northern lights on May 10, 2024.

Geoff Robins / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images London, Ontario: Northern lights or aurora borealis illuminate the night sky near London, Ontario, during a geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024.

Robert Nemeti / Anadolu/Getty Images / Anadolu/Getty Images Debrad, Slovakia: Northern lights illuminate the sky May 11, 2024.

Nikos Oikonomou / Anadolu/Getty Images / Anadolu/Getty Images Eindhoven, Ukraine: Northern lights illuminate the sky in Eindhoven, Ukraine, May 10, 2024.

Mohamed El-Shemy / Anadolu/Getty Images / Anadolu/Getty Images Liseleje, Denmark: Northern lights illuminate the sky in Liseleje, Denmark on May 11, 2024.

Mark Vancleave / AP / AP Markville, Minnesota: The northern lights glow in the sky over St. Croix State Forest late Friday, May 10, 2024.

Diego Herrera Carcedo / Anadolu/Getty Images / Anadolu/Getty Images Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine: Northern lights light up the sky May 11, 2024.

Charlie Riedel / AP / AP Skidmore, Missouri: Old tombstones stand against the northern lights at a cemetery early Saturday, May 11, 2024.

Josh Edelson / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Middletown, California: Northern lights illuminate the night sky over a camper's tent north of San Francisco on May 11, 2024.