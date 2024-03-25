© 2024
Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun to step down, part of a shakeup after 737 Max problems

By Russell Lewis,
Joel Rose
Published March 25, 2024 at 8:47 AM EDT
Boeing announced a major managerial shakeup — including that CEO Dave Calhoun will step down at the end of the year. The embattled planemaker also said the president of the commercial airplanes division would retire and its board chairman would not stand for reelection.
Anna Moneymaker
/
Getty Images
Boeing announced a major managerial shakeup — including that CEO Dave Calhoun will step down at the end of the year. The embattled planemaker also said the president of the commercial airplanes division would retire and its board chairman would not stand for reelection.

WASHINGTON — Boeing announced on Monday that its embattled CEO, Dave Calhoun, will step down at the end of year. The planemaker and aerospace company also said its board chairman, Larry Kellner, will not stand for re-election and the president of its commercial airplanes division, Stan Deal, will retire.

The staff shakeup comes after several difficult months following the in-flight door plug blowout on an Alaska Airlines 737 Max jet in January above Portland, Ore.

The Justice Department has launched a criminal investigation of the Alaska Airlines incident after a preliminary investigation found that four key bolts were not installed when the 737 Max 9 left Boeing's factory last year.

Boeing has never fully recovered from a pair of 737 Max 8 crashes in 2018 and 2019, which killed a total of 346 people.

NPR's Joel Rose reported from Washington, D.C. and Russell Lewis from Birmingham, Ala. contributed to this story

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Russell Lewis
As NPR's Southern Bureau chief, Russell Lewis covers issues and people of the Southeast for NPR — from Florida to Virginia to Texas, including West Virginia, Kentucky, and Oklahoma. His work brings context and dimension to issues ranging from immigration, transportation, and oil and gas drilling for NPR listeners across the nation and around the world.
Joel Rose
Joel Rose is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. He covers immigration and breaking news.
