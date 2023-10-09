Rockland County Executive Day presents $870 million budget for 2024

The budget includes a 2 percent cut in property taxes while maintaining county services and providing for a potential 10 percent increase in funding for more than 200 county and nonprofit agencies. The plan avoids layoffs, opting instead to cut some vacant positions, but it also provides an additional $1 million to boost staffing at the Department of Social Services and establishes a position dedicated to helping the county hire and retain employees.

Speaking at the Robert Yeager Health Complex in New City, Day credited long-term budgeting and the county’s strategic spending of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for the tax cut.

"I'm very proud to announce that our finances are the best they have been, ever, in Rockland County's history," says Day.

The cut comes after back-to-back years of flat property taxes. Day says Rockland has come a long way since he took office in 2014, when the county faced a $138 million budget deficit. Day expects the county to make its final bond payment stemming from that deficit next year.

"We have been one of the most fiscally strongest counties in the state, with top-tier bond credit ratings achieved only by six other counties," he adds. "Bear in mind, Rockland County was the worst county in the state until 10 years ago. Now we're at the top of the heap. We've gone from worst, to first."

However, the Republican warned the county could face increasing costs over the next few years. Day says the county has seen a decline in mortgage tax revenue, and a decline in film revenue due to this year’s SAG-AFTRA strikes that have roiled the film and television industry.

He particularly accused Governor Kathy Hochul’s administration and the Democratic-led state legislature of passing down the costs of new programs and mandates to municipalities. Day says the county’s pension costs are projected to increase 15 percent next year. On top of that, he estimates a state decision to phase out federal reimbursements to municipalities for Medicaid costs to result in a $9 million loss for Rockland County.

“It would be the equivalent of a 6.8 percent property tax increase," he explains. "That doesn’t mean that we’re going to do that, but that’s the simplest way of dealing with this. When the state turns around and drops costs on us, we can just raise taxes here to pay for that. We try to do better than that, and we have been doing better than that.”

Day used much of his speech to rail against the state and tout the county’s accomplishments. Since 2000, Day says, the county highway department has rehabilitated 11 bridges, primarily with state and federal funding. Day says the county has set aside $10 million of its American Rescue Plan Act funds for municipalities to create more urban parks and playgrounds. The county is also using ARPA funds to expand its Youth Employment Program and establish a new 911 system, with additional radio operators, to improve the county’s response to mental health crises.

Day says his budget plan more than doubles the county’s funds for patriotic observances, increases support services for veterans, and provides an additional $1.5 million in college tuition assistance for volunteer firefighters and emergency responders.

"In closing, this budget is more than just a budget for 2024 — it's a blueprint for a brighter future here in Rockland County," says Day.

The plan still needs approval from the county legislature by December 20. The body has a public hearing scheduled in November.