First Lady Jill Biden visits Hudson Valley to promote federal investments

First Lady Jill Biden was in the Hudson Valley Friday promoting the president’s agenda with two events.

Biden visited Dutchess Community College at Fishkill’s new mechatronics lab, which was funded in part by the American Rescue Plan Act.

An English professor at Northern Virginia Community College, Dr. Biden appeared to be in her element as she toured the 6,000-square foot facility, a former department store that houses mechanical, electrical, automation, and HVAC labs.

Biden says it has the potential to give students a better chance at landing high-paying jobs like those at GlobalFoundries. The White House has been promoting an ongoing Investing in America tour, highlighting manufacturing and clean energy investments across the country under the CHIPS Act and other laws.

Biden says the opening of this lab is important as the country transitions toward more domestic semiconductor production.

The First Lady says President Biden’s leadership has been transformative to the nation’s economy.

“He's creating new opportunities for hardworking families, and building our economy from the middle out and the bottom up,” Biden said. “He and Senators Schumer and Gillibrand, along with Congressman Ryan and many others in the New York delegation, fought hard to pass the CHIPS and Science Act so the Hudson Valley can be a leader in manufacturing, because employers need skilled workers to fill all the jobs being created. And leaders like all of you, the employers, the high schools, community colleges, unions, and community organizations have come together to bridge the gap between learning and earning.”

Biden says all students should have equal access to higher education, especially as the country faces a shortage of workers in the trades. Biden highlighted the importance of college in the high school programs.

“For most people, a high school diploma alone isn't enough to find a great career,” Biden said. “But that doesn't mean that there's only one path to success. Students can take college courses in high school, enroll in registered apprenticeships or earn associate degrees. That's the Biden education pathway. It starts with high quality, universal preschool, and creates a high school experience that prepares students for their next steps. It provides for two years of affordable community college and opens up avenues to four-year degrees, if that's what you're if that's what the students want.”

Biden says investing in education from Pre-K through college is key to developing strong students and workers.

Joining her was U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, the former Connecticut Education Commissioner, and Democratic Congressman Pat Ryan of New York’s 18th district.

Cardona says the Biden Administration has been an essential leader in American education.

“It shows the nation how government, education and industry can and must work together to create pathways to college and careers,” Cardona said.

Federal student loan repayments started again this month after a more than three-year pause due to the pandemic. Cardona highlighted new repayment plans.

“It's called SAVE, and it'll make nine out of 10 community college students debt-free within a decade,” he said. “That is investing in America.”

Congressman Ryan says the CHIPS Act and other educational legislation is multifaceted.

“Not only is this important for our economy for the young people standing behind me, but it's important for our national security,” Ryan said. “We need to be a leader again in this country on the world stage in these areas. And we're doing that here.”

Dutchess Community College President Dr. Peter Grant John says the Center of Excellence for Industry and Innovation is the first of its kind in the region and he has big plans for its future.

“We expect to train nearly 500 individuals, new and incumbent workers over the next three years, fueling the cradle to career pipeline,” John said.

After the groundbreaking, the First Lady met with local education leaders at DAY ONE Early Learning Community in Poughkeepsie.