CDPHP Cycle bikes are back

CDPHP Cycle bikes are returning to the racks across the Capital Region.

400 bikes will be back on the streets by early September. Emily DeVito with bike-share partner CDTA says upgrades to the bikes that have kept them off the racks since April are finally complete.

"We needed to update the brains of the bike, we got a new app. And it's all about making sure that it's easier to scan that QR code, pay for your ride. When you drop it off, you now take a photo showing you locked it up. So just making the process a little smoother and a little better on the back end," DeVito said. So it might not be something people really tangibly see in front of them. But on the back end technology wise, this will make for a better season for everyone."

DeVito says the bikes will be available through the end of November, and longer if there is no snowfall.

E-bikes were placed in the racks during mid-June in Albany, Schenectady, Troy, Cohoes, Saratoga Springs and Lake George. Last year the service tallied more than 80,000 rides and 28,600 members.

