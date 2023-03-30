© 2023
Budget will be late, Hochul says

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published March 30, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT
Reporter Karen DeWitt holds a microphone toward Gov. Kathy Hochul. The women are sitting in chairs facing each other inside the governor's office.
Peter Wendler
/
WCNY
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul talks to Karen DeWitt of New York State Public Radio on March 30, 2023.

In an interview with New York State Public Radio's Karen DeWitt, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday that she and the State Legislature need more time to work out the details of a budget that she hopes will include changes to the state's bail reform laws and an affordable housing package.

"it's becoming clear that the budget will not be meeting the April 1 deadline," Hochul said. "But as I have said all along, it's not about a race to the deadline, it's about a race to getting the right results."

Hochul said she's working on those "results," including reforming the state's bail laws to give judges more discretion when a defendant is accused of a serious crime, and winning agreement on a ban of flavored cigarettes, including menthol cigarettes.

The governor could not predict when an agreement might come.

This story will be updated.

Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
