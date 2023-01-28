Dakh Daughters: Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST 2023

For the third consecutive year, NPR teamed up with globalFEST in January 2023 for a thrilling online music festival we call Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: three nights, nine bands, and a world of musical traditions hosted by African pop star Angélique Kidjo. Now, we're posting all the sets from our festival as individual Tiny Desk (home) concerts. To see the translations on these videos, please click the 'CC' button.

Dakh Daughters create an atmosphere of a French saloon, where Mireille Mathieu befriends Marilyn Manson. On occasion, armed with a full set of strings, keyboards and percussion, the women shake the audience with a roar in the manner of the group Laibach, but can swiftly exchange anger for kindness, turning into fun-loving, Hollywood beauties of the 1950s who dream of tropical vacations in the Caribbean.

SET LIST

"Viyna"

"Fellini"

"Umry"

MUSICIANS

Solomiia Melnyk: vocals, cello, accordion

Ruslana Khazipova: vocals, drums/percussion

Natalka Halanevych: vocals, piano, double bass

Ganna Nikitina: vocals, guitar

Natacha Charpe (Zo): vocals, violin

