The accused Lockerbie bombmaker appears in court

Pan Am Flight 103 exploded over Lockerbie, Scotland,inDecember1988, just days before Christmas. All 259 people aboard the plane died in the air and 11 died on the ground.

And for some families, the extradition and appearanceof the Libyan intelligence official Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi in a U.S. federalcourtis ahuge stepin the decades-long search for justice.

The charges brought against Mas’ud include “destruction of aircraft resulting in death,” which carries with it the death penalty, life in prison, and a fine of up to $250,000, or a combination of the prison term and the fine. Federal prosecutors said they do not plan to pursue the death penalty in the case because the punishment was not constitutionally available the year the crime was committed.

We discuss the investigation and the long path to justice for the victims’ families.

