2022 Winter Program Specials

Hanukkah Lights – Traditional Show

Monday, Dec. 19 | 11 a.m.

NPR favorite, “Hanukkah Lights,” with new Hanukkah stories read by hosts Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz.

A Paul Winter Solstice Special – Traditional Show

Wednesday, Dec. 21 | 10 p.m.

Celebrate the return of the sun with an encore performance recorded in the world’s largest Gothic cathedral with “The Paul Winter Consort Winter Solstice Celebration.” Musicians include Noel Paul Stookey from the folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary.

Candles Burning Brightly – Traditional Show

Friday, Dec. 23 | 11 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 23 is a delightful time for everyone to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights. We will feature music from Jewish communities around the world, plus a hilarious lesson on how to prepare a classic Hanukkah dish, and a timeless and touching holiday story that brings light into every home with “Candles Burning Brightly” at 11 a.m.

Classical 24

Friday, Dec. 23 | 2 p.m.

Enjoy an hour of holiday music from “Classical 24.”

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols - Traditional Show

Saturday, Dec. 24 | 10 a.m.

Pipedreams host Michael Barone presents “A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols” from the chapel of King's College in Cambridge, England. The 30-voice King's College Choir performs the legendary Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols service of Biblical readings and music.

The Splendid Table

Monday, Dec. 26 | 9 a.m.

We dig into the holiday traditions of Puerto Rico with Von Diaz, author of “Coconuts & Collards: Recipes and Stories from Puerto Rico to the Deep South.” Then, Vallery Lomas, author of “Life is What You Bake It” joins us to talk celebratory eating and traditions.

2022 Remembered from The Current

Monday, Dec. 26 | 10 a.m.

Join The Current in honoring the life, music, and legacy of artists we lost this year with “2022 Remembered from The Current.” From musicians and producers to industry icons, the playlist will feature legends like Ronnie Spector, Andy Fletcher (Depeche Mode), Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters), Olivia Newton-John, Meat Loaf, Naomi Judd, Lamont Dozier (Motown Songwriter), and many more.

A Season’s Griot – Traditional Show

Monday, Dec. 26 | 11 a.m.

At 11 a.m. we’ll celebrate Kwanzaa with “A Season’s Griot,” hosted by acclaimed storyteller Madafo Lloyd Wilson.

Emodied: Estranged

Monday, Dec. 26 | 2 p.m.

Embodied presents "Estranged," an hour-long special about finding belonging when your family bonds are broken.

Toast of the Nation, NPR

Saturday, Dec. 31 | 12 a.m.

Jazz Night in America's Christian McBride hosts this special, ringing in the New Year with four hours of jazz from the SFJAZZ Collective, Carlos Henriquez and more.

Reel Music: Period Pieces

Monday, Jan. 2 | 2 p.m.

Movies allow us to visit, not just other places, but other times, as well. We’ll sample scores from great period piece films: Downton Abbey, Little Women, Howard’s End, A Room with a View, Elizabeth, and Legends of the Fall.