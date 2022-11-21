Thanksgiving Programming Special

On Thursday, November 24 we will hear the traditional airing of “Turkey Confidential” from “The Splendid Table” at 9 a.m. Tune in as host Francis Lam talks all things food with author Claire Saffitz, author and podcast host Rick Martinez, and host and editor Jesse Sparks.

At 11 a.m., join WAMC’s News Director Ian Pickus on his audio tour of the Polar Seltzer factory in Worcester, Mass. — an industrial plant where heavy machinery and precise flavor meet.

At 12 p.m. we’ll hear the traditional “Alice’s Restaurant” during Midday Magazine.

Hear our traditional Alan Chartock and Arlo Guthrie interview, airing at 1 p.m.

At 2 p.m. we’ll feature back-to-back episodes of “A New York Minute in History” with “Live from the Association of Public Historians of New York State,” beginning at 2 p.m., followed by “Discovering the Nation’s Founding Fossils” at 2:30 p.m.

On Friday, November 25 “Reel Music” will take us to the movies with “Americana in Film” featuring the Phoenix symphony, The London Symphony Orchestra, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, and scores that remind us of our favorite films. Airing at 2 p.m.