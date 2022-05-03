Demonstrators gather at the Supreme Court's doorstep after Roe v. Wade opinion leak

U.S. senators gathered alongside protesters on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court to celebrate and oppose the leaked draft opinion
published by Politico Monday night. The draft opinion showed that a majority of justices on the court have voted to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that established the right to abortion.
Abortion-rights supporter Rev. Dr. Sofia Betancourt debates with abortion-rights opponent Minister Leroy Swailes outside U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday.
So far, Chief Justice
John Roberts has authenticated the draft opinion and launched an investigation into how the draft got leaked. Several governors have made a statements about where their states stand on the issue.
Here are some of the scenes seen at the Supreme Court doorsteps captured by D.C. photographers:
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Abortion-rights supporter Dunia Sinnreich (right) and Rev. Dr. Sofia Betancourt stand outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday.
/ Eman Mohammed
/
Eman Mohammed
Anti-abortion rights protesters singing and chanting anti-abortion slogans outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.
Tyrone Turner / WAMU
/
WAMU
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) stands alongside abortion-rights supporters outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday.
/ Eman Mohammed
/
Eman Mohammed
Abortion-rights activist argues with anti-abortion-rights protesters outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday.
Tyrone Turner / WAMU
/
WAMU
A protestor posts in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building Tuesday holding a sign that reads, "Thou shalt not steal my civil rights, thou shalt not steal my repro rights."
/ Eman Mohammed
/
Eman Mohammed
Sen. Amy <strong></strong>Klobuchar (D-Minn.) speaking among a pro-choice rights protestors outside the U.S. Supreme Court
Tyrone Turner / WAMU
/
WAMU
Protesters argue outside the U.S. Supreme Court building Tuesday after a leaked draft decision showed a majority of the court's justices have voted to overturn <em>Roe v. Wade</em>.
/ Eman Mohammed
/
Eman Mohammed
U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) voices his support for abortion and trans rights outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday
Abortion rights supporters gather at the Supreme Court on Tuesday
/ Eman Mohammed
/
Eman Mohammed
Protesters gather outside the U.S. Supreme Court building Tuesday after a leaked draft decision showed a majority of the court's justices have voted to overturn <em>Roe v. Wade</em>.
Abortion-rights opponent Rev. Leroy Swailes stands outside the U.S. Supreme Court building Tuesday.
/ Eman Mohammed
/
Eman Mohammed
Protesters stand outside the U.S. Supreme Court building Tuesday after a leaked draft decision showed that a majority of the court's justices have voted to overturn <em>Roe v. Wade</em>.
Tyrone Turner / WAMU
/
WAMU
Protesters stand outside the U.S. Supreme Court building Tuesday after a leaked draft decision showed that a majority of the court's justices have voted to overturn <em>Roe v. Wade</em>.
Tyrone Turner / WAMU
/
WAMU
A protestor holds a coat hanger aloft outside the U.S. Supreme Court building Tuesday.
Sharmin Hossain, a Campaign Director for Liberate Abortion, stands with abortion-rights supporters outside the U.S. Supreme Court building Tuesday.
Tyrone Turner / WAMU
/
WAMU
Zoe Gandee holds her 4-month-old daughter, Matilda Gandee-Riggs, with a sign that reads "here for her" outside the U.S. Supreme Court building Tuesday.