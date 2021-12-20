© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Year's on the Air

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published December 20, 2021 at 12:30 PM EST
NewYearsOnTheAir-Wide2021.png

8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. EST.

The Ashokan Center and WAMC Northeast Public Radio invite you to glide into the New Year with four fantastic hours of delightful, live music! Turn up the volume and waltz, two-step, lindy hop, or sing along to the joyful sounds of Jay Ungar & Molly Mason with Swingology, Annie & the Hedonists and special surprise guests broadcasting live from the Ashokan Center in Olivebridge, NY. Plus Cedric Watson and Bijou Creole will join us from Lafayette, Louisiana!

Listen on the radio or sreaming.
(see a complete list of station frequencies here!)

Watch behind-the-scenes video live on Facebook!

Tags

New Year's Eveholidaylive musicashokan center