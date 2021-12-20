New Year's on the Air

8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. EST.

The Ashokan Center and WAMC Northeast Public Radio invite you to glide into the New Year with four fantastic hours of delightful, live music! Turn up the volume and waltz, two-step, lindy hop, or sing along to the joyful sounds of Jay Ungar & Molly Mason with Swingology, Annie & the Hedonists and special surprise guests broadcasting live from the Ashokan Center in Olivebridge, NY. Plus Cedric Watson and Bijou Creole will join us from Lafayette, Louisiana!

Listen on the radio or sreaming.

(see a complete list of station frequencies here!)

Watch behind-the-scenes video live on Facebook!