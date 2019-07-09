© 2022
New Mix: Joseph, Strange Ranger, Bad Heaven Ltd., Asia, More

By Bob Boilen,
Marissa LorussoLyndsey McKenna
Published July 9, 2019 at 5:00 AM EDT
Clockwise from upper left: Joseph, Asia, Bad Heaven Ltd., Strange Ranger, Long Beard
Courtesy of the artists
Clockwise from upper left: Joseph, Asia, Bad Heaven Ltd., Strange Ranger, Long Beard

To be clear, sad songs make up the majority of this week's All Songs Considered. So, if you have a love for the type of music you might hear from Julien Baker or Japanese Breakfast, we have five new artists to add to your playlist, including a 19-year-old singer from Belgium who goes by the name Asia; The artist known as Dolly Valentine asks, "Do you know where you want to go?" And there are more beautiful but crushing tunes brought to you by "the dream team" (NPR's Lyndsey McKenna and Marissa Lorusso).

But before we head down the sad road I'll kick off the show on a high note with new music from the three sisters known as Joseph and a song that encourages everyone to fight for what they believe and never give up.

