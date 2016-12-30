© 2022
The Top 10 Solo Guitar Records Of 2016

By Lars Gotrich
Published December 30, 2016 at 9:00 AM EST
Daniel Bachman's self-titled LP is among the year's best solo guitar releases.
YouTube
When John Fahey recorded The New Possibility in 1968 to make a few bucks off Christmas sales every year, his album title turned out to be emblematic of the solo guitar's potential. The music grows decades later, rung out in steel vibration and wrung out from tradition. In 2016, there was an incredible bounty of guitar music across Americana, jazz, ambient, psychedelic, experimental music and what Fahey labeled American Primitive.

For sake of focus, these 10 unranked records (and a few honorable mentions) were all primarily made by one person with the guitar as the primary instrument. That's why you don't see the stellar records made by Chris Forsyth, Mary Halvorson, William Tyler or Cian Nugent this year, as they were backed by bands that understand their singular approaches to the instrument. Instead, these records celebrate new possibilities in the solo exploration of six and 12 strings.

Daniel Bachman, <em>Daniel Bachman</em>
1 of 10  — Daniel Bachman, Daniel Bachman
Daniel Bachman, Daniel Bachman
/ Courtesy of the artist
Dylan Golden Aycock, <em>Church Of Level Track</em>
2 of 10  — Dylan Golden Aycock, Church Of Level Track
Dylan Golden Aycock, Church Of Level Track
/ Courtesy of the artist
Glenn Jones, <em>Fleeting</em>
3 of 10  — Glenn Jones, Fleeting
Glenn Jones, Fleeting
/ Courtesy of the artist
Jeff Parker, <em>Slight Freedom</em>
4 of 10  — Jeff Parker, Slight Freedom
Jeff Parker, Slight Freedom
/ Courtesy of the artist
Kevin Hufnagel, <em>Backwards Through The Maze</em>
5 of 10  — Kevin Hufnagel, Backwards Through The Maze
Kevin Hufnagel, Backwards Through The Maze
/ Courtesy of the artist
Marisa Anderson, <em>Into The Light</em>
6 of 10  — Marisa Anderson, Into The Light
Marisa Anderson, Into The Light
/ Courtesy of the artist
Rob Noyes, <em>The Feudal Spirit</em>
7 of 10  — Rob Noyes, The Feudal Spirit
Rob Noyes, The Feudal Spirit
/ Courtesy of the artist
Roy Montgomery, <em>R M H Q: Headquarters</em>
8 of 10  — Roy Montgomery, R M H Q: Headquarters
Roy Montgomery, R M H Q: Headquarters
/ Courtesy of the artist
Sarah Louise, <em>VDSQ Solo Acoustic Vol. 12</em>
9 of 10  — Sarah Louise, VDSQ Solo Acoustic Vol. 12
Sarah Louise, VDSQ Solo Acoustic Vol. 12
/ Courtesy of the artist
Willie Lane, <em>A Pine Tree Shilling's Worth Of Willie Lane</em>
10 of 10  — Willie Lane, A Pine Tree Shilling's Worth Of Willie Lane
Willie Lane, A Pine Tree Shilling's Worth Of Willie Lane
/ Courtesy of the artist

