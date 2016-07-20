Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Each month, NPR Music asks disc jockeys and music experts from public radio stations across the country to share one song they can't get enough of. In July's edition, you'll hear new music by Queens rocksteady band The Frightnrs, R&B producer and singer Blood Orange, Irish singer-songwriter James Vincent McMorrow and more — an eclectic mix that's just right for summer.

