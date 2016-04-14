© 2022
Review: Rufus Wainwright, 'Take All My Loves: 9 Shakespeare Sonnets'

By Stephen Thompson
Published April 14, 2016 at 7:00 AM EDT

Note: NPR's First Listen audio comes down after the album is released. However, you can still listen with the Spotify playlist at the bottom of the page.

Any given Rufus Wainwright album brings with it a wealth of backstory to unpack: The singer, composer and multi-instrumentalist has never shied away from grandiose ambitions, concepts and sounds, and he's rarely followed a predictable path in a career spanning nearly two decades. (His most recent album, after all, is a recording of Wainwright's debut opera, Prima Donna.) But this one's a doozy, even by his standards. As its title suggests, Take All My Loves: 9 Shakespeare Sonnets finds Wainwright tackling the Bard's work in a grandly sweeping collection of recordings — including reworkings of three sonnets the singer covered on 2010's All Days Are Nights: Songs For Lulu — and yet there's still more to this set than that.

Collaborating with Marius De Vries (who produced the Want albums more than a decade ago), Wainwright enlisted an assortment of singers and actors to perform these 16 tracks, many of which pair rich orchestral pieces with dramatic readings by the likes of Helena Bonham Carter, Carrie Fisher and even William Shatner. Wainwright's voice disappears from the mix for long stretches, as he yields most frequently to Austrian soprano Anna Prohaska, but also to the likes of Florence Welch, whose presence propels "When In Disgrace With Fortune And Men's Eyes (Sonnet 29)" to a territory that approaches pop. In "Unperfect Actor," he shares lead-vocal duties with Tasmanian singer Fiora Cutler and his sister Martha Wainwright, while the eight-minute "All dessen müd" allows him to show off his German alongside Christopher Nell and Jürgen Holtz.

Backed in spots by the BBC Symphony Orchestra, Rufus Wainwright and his many guests pile on the gravitas while still transforming and illuminating Shakespeare's material with playful and provocative spirits. For a singer and composer who's always toyed with ways to pair pop showmanship with a classical musician's finely honed chops, Take All My Loves feels like a natural culmination of Wainwright's many passions — released, it turns out, exactly 400 years (minus a day, but who's counting?) after William Shakespeare's death.

Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
