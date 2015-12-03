Bagels And Bongos: The Jewish-Latin Music Connection

This week on Alt.Latino, we explore the deeply intertwined roots that connect Jewish and Latin music.

Professor Josh Kun teaches at the University of Southern California's Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism. He's researched music history extensively, and he joins us to spin some awesome old records, including Celia Cruz's performance of "Hava Nagila" (who knew?).

Of course, this is just the tip of the iceberg, so if you've got more examples, be sure to let us know in the comments section.

