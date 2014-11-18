New Mix: TV On The Radio, Caribou, More

Earlier this month, All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen traveled to Reykjavik, Iceland to attend the annual Iceland Airwaves music festival. Kevin Cole and the crew from NPR member station KEXP were there to broadcast and record bands at the festival. The lineup included bands from around the world, but Airwaves is a rare chance to hear bands from Iceland itself — about 150 of them were on the bill, and Bob and Kevin pick three standouts here.

Robin Hilton shares a track from TV on the Radio's latest album, Seeds, which the band (and Robin) believes to be its best yet. Bob offers up a pulsing track from Caribou, whose album Our Love, its most dance-able, attracted a more enthusiastic response than any other stage of the group's 10-year career, if the show Bob saw last week is any indication. Robin closes the show with a gorgeous ambient cut from A Winged Victory For The Sullen's new album, Atomos.

