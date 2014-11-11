© 2022
Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Published November 11, 2014 at 2:03 AM EST
Oil Boom's song "The Sneak Tip" is a KOSU favorite this month.
Courtesy of the artist
Oil Boom's song "The Sneak Tip" is a KOSU favorite this month.
1 of 10  — Oil Boom.
/ Courtesy of the artist
2 of 10  — Damien Rice.
Lilja Birgisdottir / Courtesy of the artist
3 of 10  — thestand4rd.
/ Courtesy of the artist
4 of 10  — Lost Midas.
/ Courtesy of the artist
5 of 10  — A. Sinclair
Courtney Chavanell / Courtesy of the artist
6 of 10  — Amelia Curran.
/ Courtesy of the artist
7 of 10  — A.Mo.
/ Courtesy of the artist
8 of 10  — Bully.
/ Courtesy of the artist
9 of 10  — Snake Rattle Rattle Snake.
/ Courtesy of the artist
10 of 10  — Melody's Echo Chamber.
Diane Sagnier / Courtesy of the artist

Heavy Rotation is a monthly sampler of public radio hosts' favorite songs. Check out past editions here.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

