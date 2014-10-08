The iconic jazz record label Blue Note Records reached its 75th anniversary this year, and celebrated with an all-star concert featuring artists from its rich history and bright present. Wayne Shorter, McCoy Tyner, Lou Donaldson, and Bobby Hutcherson, whose Blue Note LPs defined a generation of jazz, were on hand; Jason Moran, Robert Glasper, Joe Lovano and Norah Jones also took up the torch, among many other musicians.

Jazz Night In America presents highlights from Blue Note At 75, The Concert, from the Concert Hall of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

