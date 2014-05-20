A Conversation With D'Angelo

Michael Eugene Archer revolutionized soul music like few others. As part of the Soulquarian movement, and friend and collaborator to Questlove, Lauryn Hill and Raphael Saadiq, D'Angelo carried on the legacy of Marvin Gaye and Prince, while fusing it with the off-kilter beat flourish of J Dilla. One of the world's most celebrated performers, the Voodoo child will descend upon Brooklyn Museum for an intimate public lecture session, moderated by author, filmmaker and critic Nelson George.

