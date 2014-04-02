Matthew Stevens Group: Live At Berklee

Of the young guitarists on New York's jazz scene, few are as highly tipped as Matthew Stevens. Best known for his role in Christian Scott's quintet, he's often drafted to execute the new visions of his peers, but also gets calls from veteran musicians like Terri Lyne Carrington and Dr. Lonnie Smith. Stevens also has a knack for writing and arranging, and will soon unveil his own debut recording as a bandleader.

He returned to his alma mater, where he graduated summa cum laude, for this edition of The Checkout: Live At Berklee. The Matthew Stevens Group performed in a live video webcast and radio broadcast.

Set List

"Woodwork" (Stevens)

"Sequel" (Stevens)

"Star LA" (Stevens)

"Sunday" (David Bowie)

"Ashes" (Stevens)

Personnel

Matthew Stevens, guitar

Gerald Clayton, piano

Vicente Archer, bass

Eric Doob, drums

Paulo Stagnaro, percussion

