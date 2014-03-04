New Mix: Damon Albarn, Sharon Van Etten, Beach House, More

On this week's All Songs Considered: A premiere from Beach House, the first-ever solo project from Damon Albarn, and a brand new song from singer-songwriter Sharon Van Etten.

It's the snow-day edition of our show. With the District buried under a late-season blanket of ice and frigid air, hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton were stuck at their respective apartments, left to record the show in their home studios. But Bob warms things up at the top of the program with "Gouge," a breezy sounding cut from the appropriately named group Eternal Summers. Robin follows with Slow Club, a group from Sheffield, England that makes equally warm, joyful sounds on a brand new cut called "Tears Of Joy."

Also on the show: Sharon Van Etten's latest album, Are We There? isn't out until the end of May, but we've got an early glimpse of it with the song "Taking Chances"; And after years of playing in Blur, Gorillaz, The Good The Band And The Queen (and many other projects), Damon Albarn returns with his first-ever solo record, called Everyday Robots. Plus, the disarmingly sweet sounds of Death Vessel; and Beach House take strange recordings made in space and turn them into music for a compilation called Space Project.

