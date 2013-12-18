© 2022
10 Artists You Should Have Known In 2013

Published December 18, 2013 at 2:47 PM EST
Australian singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett is one of KEXP's favorite discoveries of 2013.
Courtesy of the artist
Australian singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett is one of KEXP's favorite discoveries of 2013.

It's usually easy to keep up with your favorite artists. You can follow them on Twitter, like them on Facebook and check them out when they come to your town.

Falling in love with unfamiliar bands? That's not quite as simple. There are so many aspiring musicians out there, you can't possibly listen to all of them.

But a few lucky people get to listen to random new artists for a living, including public radio hosts. So we asked NPR stations around the country to highlight their favorite musical discoveries of the year. The results ranged from a Pulitzer Prize winner to stars of the Kansas City BBQ circuit. Read on for more about the 10 artists you should have known in 2013.

Caroline Shaw, who composed the piece Partita for 8 Voices for her vocal group Roomful of Teeth, is the youngest-ever recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for music.
1 of 10  — Caroline Shaw, who composed the piece Partita for 8 Voices for her vocal group Roomful of Teeth, is the youngest-ever recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for music.
Dashon Burton / Courtesy of the artist
Cecile McLorin Salvant's new album is titled WomanChild.
2 of 10  — Cecile McLorin Salvant's new album is titled WomanChild.
John Abbott / Courtesy of the artist
Courtney Barnett.
3 of 10  — Courtney Barnett.
Lisa Sorgini / Courtesy of the artist
Elephant Revival.
4 of 10  — Elephant Revival.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Jagwar Ma's new album, Howlin, comes out June 11.
5 of 10  — Jagwar Ma's new album, Howlin, comes out June 11.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Lake Street Dive.
6 of 10  — Lake Street Dive.
Jarrod McCabe / Courtesy of the artist
Lizzo.
7 of 10  — Lizzo.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Max Frost.
8 of 10  — Max Frost.

Catie Laffoon / Courtesy of the artist
Rudimental.
9 of 10  — Rudimental.
Danny North / Courtesy of the artist
Trampled Under Foot.
10 of 10  — Trampled Under Foot.

/ Courtesy of the artist

