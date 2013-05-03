© 2022
For The Austin Lounge Lizards, Weirdness Is A Virtue

By NPR Staff
Published May 3, 2013 at 2:24 PM EDT
The Austin Lounge Lizards' new album is called <em>Home and Deranged.</em>
Courtesy of the artist
The Austin Lounge Lizards' new album is called Home and Deranged.

For decades, the Austin Lounge Lizards have been trying to keep their Texas hometown weird. Armed with an alt-country sound and precise harmonies, the members have been spoofing politics, religion and romance for as long as most Austinites can remember. Now, they're releasing their first studio album in seven years, Home and Deranged. Founding members Hank Card and Conrad Deisler spoke with NPR's Rachel Martin; click the audio link on this page to hear their conversation.

