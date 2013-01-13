'Global Village' Presents New Sounds From Spain

DJ Betto Arcos returns to weekends on All Things Considered with more of the music he's been spinning on Global Village, his world-music program on KPFK in Los Angeles.

This week, Arcos selects some of his favorite new music coming out of Spain. His picks include a guitarist inspired by Baroque music, an all-female quartet with a flamenco flair, a ballad singer and a Galician bagpipe master. To hear his conversation with NPR's Jacki Lyden, click the audio link on this page.

