'Global Village' Presents New Sounds From Spain

By NPR Music
Published January 13, 2013 at 12:00 PM EST
Barcelona-born guitarist José Luis Montón draws from classical influences, including Baroque music, in his flamenco compositions.
Dániel Vass
/
Courtesy of the artist
Barcelona-born guitarist José Luis Montón draws from classical influences, including Baroque music, in his flamenco compositions.

DJ Betto Arcos returns to weekends on All Things Considered with more of the music he's been spinning on Global Village, his world-music program on KPFK in Los Angeles.

This week, Arcos selects some of his favorite new music coming out of Spain. His picks include a guitarist inspired by Baroque music, an all-female quartet with a flamenco flair, a ballad singer and a Galician bagpipe master. To hear his conversation with NPR's Jacki Lyden, click the audio link on this page.

