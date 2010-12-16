Regifting Some Gems From Holidays Long Past
We're all familiar with the famous holiday songs like "Silent Night" and "Joy to the World" -- sometimes too familiar. But just like that box of misfit toys up in the attic, there are countless songs that no one plays anymore. Tom Manoff looks at some music he's listening to this season that never made it to the favorites list, from the medieval Hungarian to the early American.
1 of 4 — Cover for Christmas Music From Medieval Hungary
2 of 4 — Cover for Carols From The Old And New Worlds, Vol. II
3 of 4 — Cover for A Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols
4 of 4 — Cover for A Feast of Songs: Holiday Music from the Middle Ages
