Regifting Some Gems From Holidays Long Past

By Tom Manoff
Published December 16, 2010 at 3:26 PM EST

We're all familiar with the famous holiday songs like "Silent Night" and "Joy to the World" -- sometimes too familiar. But just like that box of misfit toys up in the attic, there are countless songs that no one plays anymore. Tom Manoff looks at some music he's listening to this season that never made it to the favorites list, from the medieval Hungarian to the early American.

