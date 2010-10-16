Elizabeth Mitchell Sings On The Sunny Side

If you have a little one at home, there's a good chance you've heard the joyful voice of Elizabeth Mitchell.

Combine the words indie rock and kid, and you'll get "kindie rock." Mitchell is -- without question -- a kindie rock star. Together with her husband, Daniel Littleton, and their daughter, Storey, Mitchell has released some of the most uplifting kids music out there. So it's appropriate that her new record is called Sunny Day.

Mitchell's last record came out four years ago, when her daughter was 5 years old. The new album reflects the changes that she's seen since then.

"I think it was a natural extension of the last few years of our lives," she tells Weekend All Things Considered host Guy Raz. "Being a parent is a lot like being an artist: There's a lot of letting go, so that growth can happen. I think the new record really reflects that."

Though she hadn't planned on being a performer of children's music, Mitchell is glad that it's the path her career took.

"I really enjoy performing with children," she says. "You have to have your eyes wide open, you have to be connecting with them, because otherwise there's no point."

