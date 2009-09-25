The Twisted Words Of Nick Cave

Nick Cave and his band The Bad Seeds are best known for his angry, twisted ballad-like lyrics. Their most recent albums were last year's Dig!!! Lazarus Dig!!! and Live at the Royal Albert Hall.

Though Dig!!! was inspired by the biblical story of Lazarus, Cave tells Terry Gross that it is the least "religiously obsessed" record he's made in years.

Cave also composed the soundtrack for The Road and The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford. He is the author of the novel Death of Bunny Munro, about a door-to-door lotion salesman.

This interview was originally broadcast April 28, 2008.

