Dion Pays Homage To Guitar-Rock Giants

Singer-songwriter Dion DiMucci rose to fame as a '60s teen idol with his band the Belmonts, topping the charts with such hits as "The Wanderer" and "I Wonder Why." The latest venture in his long career is the collection of covers called Heroes: Giants Of Early Guitar Rock. Hear Dion play covers and some his classic tunes in the studio.

The album salutes artists Dion considers seminal to the genre, such as Elvis Presley, Richie Valens and Buddy Holly.

Dion's recent solo albums include the 2006 release Bronx in Blue, which earned him a Grammy nomination, and the follow-up album Son of Skip James. Both discs took Dion in a new direction as he adopted a more bluesy, country-influenced sound.

Originally from the Bronx, Dion now lives in Boca Raton, Fla.

