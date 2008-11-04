An Exploration Of 'The Migraine Brain'

Neurologist Carolyn Bernstein, co-author (with journalist Elaine McArdle) of The Migraine Brain, estimates that 30 million Americans suffer from migraines — and that most sufferers don't realize they have the condition. Bernstein discusses the causes of migraine headaches and offers suggestions for prevention and treatment.

Bernstein is a professor at the Harvard Medical School and is founder and director of the Women's Headache center at the Cambridge Health Alliance.

