Glen Campbell, Platinum Cowboy

Glen Campbell is one of the most enduring names in show business — he started his career in the 1950s, and he's put out 70 albums since.

So the title of the latest record from the country-pop singer may strike some as a little ironic: It's called Meet Glen Campbell.

Campbell is best known for hits like "Rhinestone Cowboy," "Galveston," and "Southern Nights." He has won two Golden Globe Awards and five Grammys.

Campbell also had a career as an actor, and hosted his own television variety show, the Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour.

