In the 1970s and '80s, pop music fans in Africa were dancing to a Congo-based music known as Soukous.

One of the music's pioneers, Tabu Ley Rochereau, infused elements of American soul into the music — taking it to a new level. A major collection of his music — The Voice of Lightness: Congo Classics 1961-1977 — was just released in the United States.

