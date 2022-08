Luciana Souza's new album features pop standards set to a Brazilian bossa nova beat.

The Brazilian-born singer has an intimate familiarity with bossa nova. But since her last album — in 2005 — she has found a new way to approach it.

She moved from New York to Venice Beach, and she has a new record label. The new album is titled, appropriately, The New Bossa Nova.

