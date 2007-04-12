'Traffic and Weather' Report

Fountains of Wayne, the band led by songwriters Adam Schlesinger and Chris Collingwood, has a new album called Traffic and Weather, their first collection of new songs in four years.

The band came close to becoming a mass-audience act in 2003 with the hit single and music video for their song "Stacy's Mom." More recently, Schlesinger wrote the parody-pop songs for the recent Drew Barrymore-Hugh Grant movie Music & Lyrics.

The new album turns out to be a deeper exploration of the central question about Fountains of Wayne — are they making potential hit songs, or satirizing them?

