A Pass to Ride the Bus for Free

MELISSA BLOCK, Host:

David Greenberger makes his living telling other people's stories, specifically the stories of elderly people. He collected this one from a woman named Sophie Quizinski(ph) of Erie, Pennsylvania.

DAVID GREENBERGER: When you get to this age, you have a free bus pass. From nine in the morning till three in the afternoon, you ride free. The other hours are for working people and the younger people. But from nine to three, you can take a bus. I'd take that bus and I'd go places.

And how I wish I could be stronger and I wouldn't get this here dizziness. That kind of holds me back because what if I get dizzy and I'd have to sit down some place or something, you know. I would go to the mall - I used to love to go to the mall. I'd go there and I'd walk around, and if I wanted to buy something, I'd buy it. And then, there's the movies there and they're only a dollar. Well, now, what's the use of sitting around there when you can go to a movie for a dollar in the afternoon?

I'd go to the movies, but I hate to go alone. If somebody went with me, I'd go. The last movie I went to over there by the mall was about that ship that sunk that I forgot the name of already, that boat - oh, the Titanic. That was so interesting. I saw that for a dollar. You can see a movie for a dollar. That was exciting. It was a good movie.

So now if there's another movie that would come and I'd like to see, I hope to go again.

BLOCK: The words of Sophie Quizinski retold here by David Greenberger with music by Bangalore. David Greenberger's CD, a musical stories is called "1,001 Real Apes." Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.