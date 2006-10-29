Tomasz Stanko and All That (Polish) Jazz

Jazz may be an American invention, but it has taken root in countries all over the world.

Tomasz Stanko is a Polish musician and composer who has followed in the footsteps of jazz trumpet pioneers such as Miles Davis and Chet Baker.

Stanko has collaborated with many artists over the years, from fellow Pole Krzystof Komeda to Finnish drummer Edward Vesala to Americans Cecil Taylor, Howard Johnson and Chico Freeman.

Though he rarely appears in the United States, he and his quartet are touring to promote the release of their newest recording, Lontano.

Stanko talks with Liane Hansen about the difference between American and European jazz and how Polish jazz reflects his culture.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.