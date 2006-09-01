© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Holy Vote' Analyzes Religion in U.S. Political Life

By Robert Siegel
Published September 1, 2006 at 11:34 AM EDT

In his new book, The Holy Vote, veteran journalist Ray Suarez explores the politics of faith in America. The book touches on a variety of issues in American political life that are suffused with religion, typically at the urging of conservative Christians. Suarez writes about arguments over gay marriage, intelligent design, the Ten Commandments, abortion and other aspects of a fault line in American life that often divides religious people from other religious people.

Suarez is senior correspondent for The NewsHour with Jim Lehrer on PBS and formerly host of NPR's Talk of the Nation.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Robert Siegel
Prior to his retirement, Robert Siegel was the senior host of NPR's award-winning evening newsmagazine All Things Considered. With 40 years of experience working in radio news, Siegel hosted the country's most-listened-to, afternoon-drive-time news radio program and reported on stories and happenings all over the globe, and reported from a variety of locations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. He signed off in his final broadcast of All Things Considered on January 5, 2018.