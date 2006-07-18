For Tom Brosseau, a Sweet Voice Gets Louder

Record producer Gregory Page was sitting in the back office of an Ocean Beach coffee shop called Java Joe's on an open-mic night when he heard what he thought was a female singer with a beautiful voice. He went into the shop and discovered that the voice belonged to a man: a folk singer and songwriter named Tom Brosseau. Page persuaded Brosseau to do some recording.

The pair has been recording for five years, making homemade CDs Brosseau sold at his solo gigs. Now, labels are involved: Two different collections of Brosseau songs have just been released. Critic Tom Moon reviews.

